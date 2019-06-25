Assateague Island has a new bay pinto colt after “Ms. Macky” gave birth to a foal Friday.

Named “N2BHS-ALR” — presumably to keep the foal’s birth name in line with “Ms. Macky’s,” whose is actually “N2BHS-AL” — the National Park Service wrote in a news release Monday that the foal “and band live most of the year in the very busy developed area and campgrounds.”

Park officials stress to remain about 40 feet away from wild horses, including “N2BHS-AL,” at all times.

“A mare will be very protective of her new foal and it is vitally important for their well-being that visitors give them, and all of the wild horses, plenty of space,” the park service wrote.

No word on when they will give “N2BHS-ALR” a name more representative of a fun time at the Eastern Shore and not of what seems to be a serial number on the back of your router.

