Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Alyssa Jastram, 11 and her father, Perl Jastram of Ridgely, walk with her Chincoteague pony Tunee (left) and Arabian horse Azale at 4-H Fairgrounds of Queen Anne's County. Jastram is the latest Marylander to win a nationwide contest sponsored by the Feather Fund, Carroll County nonprofit, dedicated to helping young people make that particular dream come true every year. The organization, based in Westminster, will provide Alyssa and fellow winner Kensington Nelson of Monterey, Calif., with enough cash to place the winning bid on one foal apiece in the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Auction next week.