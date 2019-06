Baltimore Sun file photo

Mountainous waves swept into the resort and covered some of the streets with two feet of sand. Water was still ankle-deep at the time of this photo. Described in the American Meteorological Society's August 1933 weather review as "one of the most severe storms that has ever visited the Middle Atlantic Coast," the slow-moving weather mass dumped 10 inches of rain a day for nearly a week, even before wind gusts as high as 80 mph and a 7-foot tide arrived.