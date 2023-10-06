Howard's Dylan Treese has 42 tackles through 5 games.

Howard's Dylan Treese has 42 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Howard County high school football 2023 tackle leaders| PHOTOS

Advertisement

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 30 tackles or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Howard county tackle leaders (through week 5)

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 30 tackles or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 30 tackles or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Advertisement

Adrian Alvarado, Reservoir: 30 tackles

Reservoir's Adrian Alvarado has 30 tackles through 5 games.

Reservoir's Adrian Alvarado has 30 tackles through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Dean Tekam, Reservoir: 31 tackles

Reservoir's Dean Tekam (not pictured) has 31 tackles through 5 games.

Reservoir's Dean Tekam (not pictured) has 31 tackles through 5 games.

Advertisement

Lucas Tran, Marriotts Ridge: 33 tackles

Marriotts Ridge's Lucas Tran (not pictured) has 33 tackles through 5 games.

Marriotts Ridge's Lucas Tran (not pictured) has 33 tackles through 5 games.

Advertisement

Shane Schrecengost, River Hill: 34 tackles

River Hill's Shane Schrecengost (pictured last year) has 34 tackles through 5 games.

River Hill's Shane Schrecengost (pictured last year) has 34 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Keshon Tate, Oakland Mills: 34 tackles

Oakland Mills' Keshon Tate (not pictured) has 34 tackles through 5 games.

Oakland Mills' Keshon Tate (not pictured) has 34 tackles through 5 games.

Advertisement

Quinn Cestone, Marriotts Ridge: 35 tackles

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Cestone (pictured last year) has 35 tackles through 5 games.

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Cestone (pictured last year) has 35 tackles through 5 games. (Mike Curtis/Mike Curtis)

Advertisement

Ryan Fowler, River Hill: 35 tackles

River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 35 tackles through 5 games.

River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 35 tackles through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Jaylen Etheridge, Long Reach: 35 tackles

Long Reach's Jaylen Etheridge (pictured last year) has 35 tackles through 5 games.

Long Reach's Jaylen Etheridge (pictured last year) has 35 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Jackson Komin, Marriotts Ridge: 37 tackles

Marriotts Ridge's Jackson Komin (not pictured) has 37 tackles through 5 games.

Marriotts Ridge's Jackson Komin (not pictured) has 37 tackles through 5 games.

Advertisement

Ryan Marshall, Howard: 38 tackles

Howard's Ryan Marshall (not pictured) has 38 tackles through 5 games.

Howard's Ryan Marshall (not pictured) has 38 tackles through 5 games.

Advertisement

Zamir Herald, Howard: 40 tackles

Howard's Zamir Herald has 40 tackles through 5 games.

Howard's Zamir Herald has 40 tackles through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Caleb Snype, Howard: 41 tackles

Howard's Caleb Snype has 41 tackles through 5 games.

Howard's Caleb Snype has 41 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Khalil Johnson, Atholton: 41 tackles

Atholton's Khalil Johnson (pictured last year) has 41 tackles through 5 games.

Atholton's Khalil Johnson (pictured last year) has 41 tackles through 5 games. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Dylan Treese, Howard: 42 tackles

Howard's Dylan Treese has 42 tackles through 5 games.

Howard's Dylan Treese has 42 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Advertisement

Cam Demma, Howard: 48 tackles

Howard's Cam Demma (not pictured) has 48 tackles through 5 games.

Howard's Cam Demma (not pictured) has 48 tackles through 5 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement