Howard County high school football 2023 tackle leaders| PHOTOS

Howard county tackle leaders (through week 5) Take a look at the Howard County football players with 30 tackles or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics. Adrian Alvarado, Reservoir: 30 tackles Reservoir's Adrian Alvarado has 30 tackles through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Dean Tekam, Reservoir: 31 tackles Reservoir's Dean Tekam (not pictured) has 31 tackles through 5 games. Lucas Tran, Marriotts Ridge: 33 tackles Marriotts Ridge's Lucas Tran (not pictured) has 33 tackles through 5 games. Shane Schrecengost, River Hill: 34 tackles River Hill's Shane Schrecengost (pictured last year) has 34 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media) Keshon Tate, Oakland Mills: 34 tackles Oakland Mills' Keshon Tate (not pictured) has 34 tackles through 5 games. Quinn Cestone, Marriotts Ridge: 35 tackles Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Cestone (pictured last year) has 35 tackles through 5 games. (Mike Curtis/Mike Curtis) Ryan Fowler, River Hill: 35 tackles River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 35 tackles through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Jaylen Etheridge, Long Reach: 35 tackles Long Reach's Jaylen Etheridge (pictured last year) has 35 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group) Jackson Komin, Marriotts Ridge: 37 tackles Marriotts Ridge's Jackson Komin (not pictured) has 37 tackles through 5 games. Ryan Marshall, Howard: 38 tackles Howard's Ryan Marshall (not pictured) has 38 tackles through 5 games. Zamir Herald, Howard: 40 tackles Howard's Zamir Herald has 40 tackles through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Caleb Snype, Howard: 41 tackles Howard's Caleb Snype has 41 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media) Khalil Johnson, Atholton: 41 tackles Atholton's Khalil Johnson (pictured last year) has 41 tackles through 5 games. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media) Dylan Treese, Howard: 42 tackles Howard's Dylan Treese has 42 tackles through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group) Cam Demma, Howard: 48 tackles Howard's Cam Demma (not pictured) has 48 tackles through 5 games. Originally Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 2:16 pm