Howard County high school football 2023 sack leaders | PHOTOS

Howard County sack leaders (through week 5) Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 or more sacks through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics. Kevin Sisk, Reservoir: 2 sacks Reservoir's Kevin Sisk (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Anthony Sargies, River Hill: 2 sacks River Hill's Anthony Sargies (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Brody Pope, Atholton: 2 sacks Atholton's Brody Pope (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Jack Hayden, Glenelg: 2 sacks Glenelg's Jack Hayden (pictured last year) has 2 sacks through 5 games. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Dean Tekam, Reservoir: 2 sacks Reservoir's Dean Tekam (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Nick Duda, Mt. Hebron: 2 sacks Mt. Hebron's Nick Duda has 2 sacks through 5 games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Levonte Kama, Oakland Mills: 2 sacks Oakland Mills' Levonte Kama (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Ope Adeyemi, Reservoir: 2 sacks Reservoir's Ope Adeyemi (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Howard, Caleb Snype: 2 sacks Howard's Caleb Snype (pictured last year) has 2 sacks through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media) Jeff Afedi, Reservoir: 2 sacks Reservoir's Jeff Afedi (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Nic Volatile, Glenelg: 2 sacks Glenelg's Nic Volatile (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games. Ian Pope, Atholton: 2.5 sacks Atholton's Ian Pope (not pictured) has 2.5 sacks through 5 games. Wyatt Willis, Reservoir: 3 sacks Reservoir's Wyatt Willis (not pictured) has 3 sacks through 5 games. Taylor Moore, Howard: 3 sacks Howard's Taylor Moore (not pictured) has 3 sacks in 5 games. Zamir Herald, Howard: 4 sacks Howard's Zamir Herald has 4 sacks through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Ryan Fowler, River Hill: 4 sacks River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 4 sacks through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Moses Bailey, Reservoir: 6 sacks Reservoir's Moses Bailey (not pictured) has 6 sacks through 5 games. Originally Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 2:18 pm