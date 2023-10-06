River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 4 sacks through 5 games.

River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 4 sacks through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County high school football 2023 sack leaders | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 or more sacks through Week 5 of the 2023 season. To update a missing photo, please email jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Howard County sack leaders (through week 5)

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 or more sacks through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 or more sacks through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Advertisement

Kevin Sisk, Reservoir: 2 sacks

Reservoir's Kevin Sisk (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Reservoir's Kevin Sisk (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Anthony Sargies, River Hill: 2 sacks

River Hill's Anthony Sargies (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

River Hill's Anthony Sargies (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Brody Pope, Atholton: 2 sacks

Atholton's Brody Pope (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Atholton's Brody Pope (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Jack Hayden, Glenelg: 2 sacks

Glenelg's Jack Hayden (pictured last year) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Glenelg's Jack Hayden (pictured last year) has 2 sacks through 5 games. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Dean Tekam, Reservoir: 2 sacks

Reservoir's Dean Tekam (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Reservoir's Dean Tekam (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Nick Duda, Mt. Hebron: 2 sacks

Mt. Hebron's Nick Duda has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Mt. Hebron's Nick Duda has 2 sacks through 5 games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

Levonte Kama, Oakland Mills: 2 sacks

Oakland Mills' Levonte Kama (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Oakland Mills' Levonte Kama (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Ope Adeyemi, Reservoir: 2 sacks

Reservoir's Ope Adeyemi (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Reservoir's Ope Adeyemi (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Howard, Caleb Snype: 2 sacks

Howard's Caleb Snype (pictured last year) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Howard's Caleb Snype (pictured last year) has 2 sacks through 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Jeff Afedi, Reservoir: 2 sacks

Reservoir's Jeff Afedi (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Reservoir's Jeff Afedi (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Nic Volatile, Glenelg: 2 sacks

Glenelg's Nic Volatile (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Glenelg's Nic Volatile (not pictured) has 2 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Ian Pope, Atholton: 2.5 sacks

Atholton's Ian Pope (not pictured) has 2.5 sacks through 5 games.

Atholton's Ian Pope (not pictured) has 2.5 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Wyatt Willis, Reservoir: 3 sacks

Reservoir's Wyatt Willis (not pictured) has 3 sacks through 5 games.

Reservoir's Wyatt Willis (not pictured) has 3 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement

Taylor Moore, Howard: 3 sacks

Howard's Taylor Moore (not pictured) has 3 sacks in 5 games.

Howard's Taylor Moore (not pictured) has 3 sacks in 5 games.

Advertisement

Zamir Herald, Howard: 4 sacks

Howard's Zamir Herald has 4 sacks through 5 games.

Howard's Zamir Herald has 4 sacks through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Ryan Fowler, River Hill: 4 sacks

River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 4 sacks through 5 games.

River Hill's Ryan Fowler has 4 sacks through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Advertisement

Moses Bailey, Reservoir: 6 sacks

Reservoir's Moses Bailey (not pictured) has 6 sacks through 5 games.

Reservoir's Moses Bailey (not pictured) has 6 sacks through 5 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement