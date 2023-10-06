Howard County high school football 2023 receiving leaders | PHOTOS

Howard County receiving leaders (through Week 5) Take a look at the Howard County football players with 100 receiving yards or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all teams submitted stats. Adam Merouan, Atholton: 100 yards Atholton's Adam Merouan has 5 receptions for 100 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games. Nicholas Ngo, Atholton: 101 yards Atholton's Nicholas Ngo (not pictured) has 7 receptions for 101 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games. Cameron Lee, Atholton: 103 yards Atholton's Cameron Lee (pictured last year) has 5 receptions for 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media) Christian Chen, Glenelg: 121 yards Glenelg's Christian Chen has 9 receptions for 121 yards in 5 games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Destin Hill, Reservoir: 129 yards Reservoir's Destin Hill (pictured two years ago), has 9 receptions for 129 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Lamb) Malcolm Brooks, Oakland Mills: 143 yards Oakland Mills' Malcolm Brooks (not pictured) has 6 receptions for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games. Zamir Herald, Howard: 168 yards Howard's Zamir Herald has 13 receptions for 168 yards and 1 touchdown in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Shaun Azamy, Marriotts Ridge: 172 yards Marriotts Ridge's Shaun Azamy (pictured making a tackle) has 15 receptions for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Paul Piwowarski, Glenelg: 217 yards Glenelg's Paul Piwowarski has 11 receptions for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns in 4 games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Jaylen Etheridge, Long Reach: 260 yards Long Reach's Jaylen Etheridge (pictured in 2021) has 18 receptions for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games. (Israel Carunungan/Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan) Daniel Ogordi, Atholton: 266 yards Atholton's Daniel Ogordi (pictured last year) has 10 receptions for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media) Jayden Thompson, Long Reach: 268 yards Long Reach's Jayden Thompson (pictured last year) has 12 receptions for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media) Brandon Mulira, Reservoir: 270 yards Reservoir's Brandon Mulira has 20 receptions for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Originally Published: Sep 30, 2022 at 12:22 am