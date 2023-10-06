This website stores data such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as marketing, personalization, and analytics. By remaining on this website, you indicate your consent. Cookie Policy
Howard County high school football 2023 interception leaders | PHOTOS
Advertisement
Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 interceptions or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. To submit a photo of a missing player, please email jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.