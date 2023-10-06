Marriotts Ridge's Julian Clay has 2 interceptions through 5 games.

Marriotts Ridge's Julian Clay has 2 interceptions through 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County high school football 2023 interception leaders | PHOTOS

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 interceptions or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. To submit a photo of a missing player, please email jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Howard County interception leaders (through week 5)

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 2 interceptions or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. Note: Not all schools submitted statistics.

Joshua Gilbert, Long Reach: 2 interceptions

Long Reach's Joshua Gilbert (pictured last year) has 2 interceptions through 5 games.

Zack Goodwin, Mt. Hebron: 2 interceptions

Mt. Hebron's Zack Goodwin (not pictured) has 2 interceptions through 5 games.

Jayden Thompson, Long Reach: 2 interceptions

Long Reach's Jayden Thompson (pictured last year) has 2 interceptions through 5 games.

Julian Clay, Marriotts Ridge: 2 interceptions

Marriotts Ridge's Julian Clay has 2 interceptions through 5 games.

Aidan Hauf, Mt. Hebron: 3 interceptions

Mt. Hebron's Aidan Hauf has 3 interceptions through 5 games.

Micah Willis, Long Reach: 3 interceptions

Long Reach's Micah Willis (not pictured) has 3 interceptions through 5 games.

Mike Brogno, Mt. Hebron: 5 interceptions

Mt. Hebron's Mike Brogno (not pictured) has 5 interceptions through 5 games.

