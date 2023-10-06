Howard County high school football 2023 rushing leaders | PHOTOS

Howard County rushing leaders (through Week 5) Take a look at the Howard County football players with 150 rushing yards or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: not all teams submitted stats. Cameron Lee, Atholton: 150 yards Atholton's Cameron Lee (pictured last year) has rushed 33 times for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media) Zach Coughlin, Glenelg: 174 yards Glenelg's Zach Coughlin (not pictured) has rushed 52 times for 174 yards in 5 games. Roland Brooks, Marriotts Ridge: 201 yards Marriotts Ridge's Roland Brooks (not pictured) has rushed 54 times for 201 yards and 5 touchdowns in 5 games. Kris Rogers, Oakland Mills: 253 yards Oakland Mills' Kris Rogers has rushed 49 times for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Shane Schrecengost, River Hill: 272 yards River Hill's Shane Schrecengost has rushed 50 times for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Omar Hassan, River Hill: 272 yards River Hill's Omar Hassan (pictured last year) has rushed 36 times for 272 yards and 7 touchdowns in 3 games. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media) Lawson Mungo, Atholton: 289 yards Atholton's Lawson Mungo (not pictured) has rushed 54 times for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games. Jordan Tate, Reservoir: 327 yards Reservoir's Jordan Tate has rushed 25 times for 327 yards and 5 touchdowns in 4 games. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Russell Carrington, Oakland Mills: 385 yards Oakland Mills' Russell Carrington has rushed 47 times for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Jett Born, River Hill: 453 yards River Hill's Jett Born has rushed 41 times for 453 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Ashton Clark, Marriotts Ridge: 539 yards Marriotts Ridge's Ashton Clark has rushed 67 times for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Aidan Hauf, Mt. Hebron: 608 yards Mt. Hebron's Aidan Hauf has rushed 83 times for 608 yards and 10 touchdowns in 5 games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Darius Moore, Howard: 619 yards Howard's Darius Moore has rushed 87 times for 619 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/Baltimore Sun Media Group) Coleman Hallums, Mt. Hebron: 667 yards Mt. Hebron's Coleman Hallums has rushed 61 times for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns in 5 games. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) Adrian Alvarado, Reservoir: 670 yards Reservoir's Adrian Alvarado has rushed 85 times for 670 yards with 12 touchdowns in 5 games. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media) Originally Published: Sep 30, 2022 at 12:22 am