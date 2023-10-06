Reservoir's Adrian Alvarado has rushed 85 times for 670 yards with 12 touchdowns in 5 games.

Howard County high school football 2023 rushing leaders | PHOTOS

Take a look at the Howard County football players with 150 rushing yards or more through Week 5 of the 2023 season. If you would like to update your photo if we're missing one, please send it to jsteinberg@baltsun.com. Note: not all teams submitted stats.

Howard County rushing leaders (through Week 5)

Cameron Lee, Atholton: 150 yards

Atholton's Cameron Lee (pictured last year) has rushed 33 times for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns in 5 games.

Zach Coughlin, Glenelg: 174 yards

Glenelg's Zach Coughlin (not pictured) has rushed 52 times for 174 yards in 5 games.

Roland Brooks, Marriotts Ridge: 201 yards

Marriotts Ridge's Roland Brooks (not pictured) has rushed 54 times for 201 yards and 5 touchdowns in 5 games.

Kris Rogers, Oakland Mills: 253 yards

Oakland Mills' Kris Rogers has rushed 49 times for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games.

Shane Schrecengost, River Hill: 272 yards

River Hill's Shane Schrecengost has rushed 50 times for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games.

Omar Hassan, River Hill: 272 yards

River Hill's Omar Hassan (pictured last year) has rushed 36 times for 272 yards and 7 touchdowns in 3 games.

Lawson Mungo, Atholton: 289 yards

Atholton's Lawson Mungo (not pictured) has rushed 54 times for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games.

Jordan Tate, Reservoir: 327 yards

Reservoir's Jordan Tate has rushed 25 times for 327 yards and 5 touchdowns in 4 games.

Russell Carrington, Oakland Mills: 385 yards

Oakland Mills' Russell Carrington has rushed 47 times for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games.

Jett Born, River Hill: 453 yards

River Hill's Jett Born has rushed 41 times for 453 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games.

Ashton Clark, Marriotts Ridge: 539 yards

Marriotts Ridge's Ashton Clark has rushed 67 times for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns in 5 games.

Aidan Hauf, Mt. Hebron: 608 yards

Mt. Hebron's Aidan Hauf has rushed 83 times for 608 yards and 10 touchdowns in 5 games.

Darius Moore, Howard: 619 yards

Howard's Darius Moore has rushed 87 times for 619 yards and 3 touchdowns in 5 games.

Coleman Hallums, Mt. Hebron: 667 yards

Mt. Hebron's Coleman Hallums has rushed 61 times for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns in 5 games.

Adrian Alvarado, Reservoir: 670 yards

Reservoir's Adrian Alvarado has rushed 85 times for 670 yards with 12 touchdowns in 5 games.

