Juried Artist from Columbus New Jersey and locally, Darlington Maryland, Denise McDaniel, looks towards the Firehouse Museum as she paints a scene on Main Street near Hamilton Street. She is a "Plein Air" artist who said "... best way to get your artwork seen." Artists take to the streets of Historic Ellicott City to participate in a plein air event. Paint It! Ellicott City. Howard County arts Council partnered with Art in Ellicott City and Visit Howard County to host the event. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)