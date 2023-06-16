Half of Howard County public schools projected to be over 100% capacity for next school year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Despite continued low enrollment growth, compared to pre-pandemic years, half of Howard County’s public schools are projected to be above 100% capacity for next school year, according to an annual feasibility study presented to the Board of Education.

The 39 schools projected to be over capacity include 24 elementary schools, eight middle schools and seven high schools. Of those, six elementary (Atholton, Bryant Woods, Centennial Lane, Cradlerock, St. John’s Lane and Phelps Luck), two middle (Mount View and Patuxent Valley) and one high school (Reservoir) are projected to be over 110% capacity.

The feasibility study, which kicks off the fiscal 2025 capital budget cycle, gives the school board a 10-year projection about which schools could need renovations or new construction, based on attendance estimates and building capacities.

“Right now our funding is not sufficient,” said at-large school board member Linfeng Chen. “Now is the time to make some major renovations. It doesn’t correlate to the enrollment. Enrollment alone does not measure those buildings aging, equipment aging.”

School staff draw from a variety of data sets, including birth counts, housing transactions and construction to estimate the student population for the coming year.

Presented to the board June 8, the 2023 study projects the district will have a kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment of 56,536 beginning this fall, an increase of 432 students from the current year. The growth rate is still well below pre-pandemic figures. Between 2010 and 2019, HCPSS added an average of 780 students annually until the pandemic led to a decline of more than 1,200 students in 2020 from which the district has yet to recover.

While the 2020 Feasibility Study projected K-12 enrollment would hit 60,000 by 2023 and 65,000 by 2036, the new projections have enrollment staying below 58,500 for the next decade.

“The pandemic disrupted housing, economic, parent choice and enrollment trends,” said Tim Rogers, manager of school planning. “The effects of this disruption continue as new trends are established. Countywide, enrollment is expected to increase through the 10-year planning period but not at the levels once forecast.”

Even with the lower than anticipated enrollment numbers, school officials warned that significant investments in capital projects were needed, given the system’s overcrowding, spiraling deferred maintenance costs, and capacity additions mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

To fulfill the Blueprint’s required expansion of free full-day pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds whose parents meet income eligibility requirements, the study estimates HCPSS would require about 1,600 seats compared with the existing 700.

To address overcrowding, the school system will still draw heavily on relocatable, or portable trailer-style classrooms to supplement buildings’ capacities, with a March report calling for nearly 250 units next year.

“I feel like with the Blueprint coming, where’s the space?” Chen said. “In the permanent buildings the space is very limited. ... My bigger worry is that we just keep adding portables, which is a very temporary solution.”

The school system’s most pressing capacity needs are for middle and elementary school seats in the southeast, according to the study, which recommends prioritizing several capital projects to address the challenges in the fiscal 2025 budget.

The top listed priorities are additions at Murray Hill and Thomas Viaduct middle schools that would add 253 and 195 seats, respectively, and be completed in 2028 and 2030. Replacement buildings at Oakland Mills and Dunloggin middle schools are already set to receive funding in the fiscal 2024 capital budget and are scheduled for completion in 2027.

At the high school level, the study recommends the use of additions, boundary adjustments or relocatable classrooms to address projected overcrowding at Marriotts Ridge, Oakland Mills and Reservoir during the next 10 years. The new Guilford Park High School will open in Jessup in August with about 750 freshmen and sophomores out of a capacity of 1,658. It is projected to be at 106% utilization by 2032.

“The steady increase in enrollment over the next 10 years means relocatable classrooms may be needed in the late 2020s [at Guilford Park] as utilization exceeds 100%,” the study reports.