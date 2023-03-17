State Highway Administration to close lanes, ramps at I-95/I-695 interchange in Baltimore County starting Sunday

The State Highway Administration will implement overnight lane closures at the Interstate 95/Interstate 695 interchange in southwestern Baltimore County from Sunday through Friday.

The closures are required as part of the rehabilitation work for 10 bridges within the interchange, including new road surfaces and replacement of concrete traffic barriers and parapets.

Two locations within the I-95/I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) interchange in the Arbutus area of Baltimore County, and the ramp from northbound I-95 to the inner loop of I-695 will be closed and detours put in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Sunday through Thursday. One lane will be closed on Sulphur Spring Road during nonpeak daytime hours throughout the week.

Beginning Sunday evening, motorists can expect the following:

Overnight single- or double-lane closures at I-695 under the I-95 bridges. A single left lane or right lane will be closed overnight each evening from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the inner and outer loops (westbound and/or eastbound) of I-695 under I-95. Double-lane closures will be required on the inner loop of I-695 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Double left-lane closures northbound on I-95 at I-695 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning, Sunday through Thursday.

The ramp from northbound I-95 to the inner loop of I-695 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, Sunday through Thursday. Detour: Motorists will be directed to continue on northbound I-95 past I-695 to Caton Avenue, then take southbound I-95 to the inner loop of I-695.

A single-lane closure will be required on Sulphur Spring Road beneath the I-95 bridges during nonpeak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The closure will alternate eastbound or westbound, with flagging operations to control two-way traffic on one open lane.

Crews will use digital message boards, temporary signs and barrels to direct drivers safely through the area. All work is weather permitting and is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

For questions about this work or other projects on state-maintained roads in Baltimore County, call the State Highway Administration District 4 Office Construction Division at (410) 229-2300 or toll-free at (866) 998-0367.