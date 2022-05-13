Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism Presents three recipients with 2022 Youth Service Awards for their work in Baltimore County

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism announced three recipients representing Baltimore County as winners of the 2022 Youth Service Awards, in partnership with the Maryland Civic Education Coalition, the University of Maryland College of Education, and Youth Service America.

The honorees were nominated by teachers, peers, volunteer supervisors and community members recognized Maryland youth who lead their communities through service and volunteerism each year.

“We are proud to celebrate the journey of service that our Youth Service Awards recipients are embarking on,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “These young Marylanders represent innovative and impactful leadership that is truly making a difference today while forging paths ahead for the leaders of tomorrow.”

This year’s honorees made exceptional contributions to Maryland as change agents for women in STEM, for cancer patients, for seniors in technology, for civic engagement, for access to food and essential resources, and for composting in schools, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The 2022 honorees who were awarded for their work in Baltimore County are:

Roah Hassan: A student board member of Baltimore County Public Schools and founder of the youth advocacy group Mic Up Maryland, Hassan amplifies student voices to promote civic engagement, safer learning environments and women in STEM.

Li is the founder of Requinity, an initiative to offer free virtual technology workshops for older adults to bring the power of technology to seniors and prevent social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potts is the founder of Art From The Heart, which serves Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Montgomery counties. Potts is using her platform to highlight the different organizations with whom she volunteers and to encourage others to serve in their communities.

Since 2019, the Governor has presented Youth Service Awards as a component of the Governor’s Service Awards. Recipients are selected from a competitive review process and are representative of multiple service areas. This year’s awards was presented during a virtual summit as part of a new participant format.

As a unit of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism has honored nearly 100,000 Maryland volunteers.