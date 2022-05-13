Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library launches day of giving Wednesday to raise additional funds

Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library is launching the Big Give -- a day of giving on Wednesday to raise additional funds for vital projects for the library system.

The foundation is hosting the event to replace lost revenue from its annual spring fundraiser, which they have not held since 2019 due to the pandemic, according to Emily Williamson from the foundation’s communications and media relations department.

“We have a day full of events at various branches wrapping up with a free concert on the rooftop of the Towson Garage behind the Towson Branch,” Williamson said. “There will be a band, food, games, a visit from Poe from the Ravens, and more”

The concert will be held from 6-8 p.m. and features local band Bad w/ Names, food, vendors and other activities. Parking in the garage is free.

Donations can be made online to support Baltimore County Public Library initiatives including Social Worker in the Library, Summer Reading Challenge, STREAM bookmobile for youth, Storyville and building improvements.

“We are asking donors to give through this website and then choose a fund to direct their donations toward,” Williamson said.

Anyone donating $75 or more receives a “big mug” and is automatically enrolled in the foundation’s membership program, the All In Crowd. The foundation will have events planned throughout the day at its library branches: North Point Branch from 10-11 a.m., Woodlawn Branch from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Perry Hall Branch from 11 a.m.-noon, Cockeysville Branch from noon-1 p.m., Catonsville Branch from 1-2 p.m., and Hereford Branch from 3-4 p.m.

The foundation plays a critical role in helping fund some of the library’s programs including Social Worker in the library, the STREAM Vehicle, the building fund and Storyville, Williamson said. In the past, the Foundation was responsible for funding the Mobile Library Law Center and getting the first phase of Social Worker in the Library off the ground, she said.

The foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which helps fund new initiatives or programs which are not included in the library’s overall budget but are essential to 21st-century library services, Williamson said.

“Today’s library is a trusted resource to the community and has become a connector providing services beyond books,” Williamson said. “At the height of the pandemic, the library served meals, distributed COVID test kits, installed Wi-Fi on parking lots, and added Chromebooks and hot spots.”

Learn more: foundationforbcpl.org/librarybiggive.