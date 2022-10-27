ISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville | PHOTOS

ISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Dwija Baxi, 3, dances before the Diwali celebration and rituals begin at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Mina Lamichhane hold her daughter Mohani during the aarti ritual during the Diwali celebration at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Lighting ghee diyas signifies the victory of good over evil for the Diwali ceremony held at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Devotees perform ritual of lights called aarti during Diwali celebration at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Dr. Neeraj Verma, president of the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore, offers ghee lamp and incense flower to the Lord during the Diwali celebration. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Hitesh Patel makes a variety of rangoli designs outside the entrance of the ISKCON that welcomes positive energy for the Diwali celebration. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Dr. Neeraj Verma, president of ISKCON, left, and Sampradaya Das perform the bathing ceremony or Abhishek at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore's Diwali celebration. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Rashmi Mali holds a lighted lamp for devotees during Aarti ritual at the Diwali celebration at ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Sampradaya das places the rock from the Govardhan mountian from India on the hill of sweets during the Diwali celebration at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Dr. Neeraj Verma, president of ISKCON, left, and Sampradaya Das perform the bathing ceremony or Abhishek during the Diwali celebration at the ISKCON Temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Sampradaya das presents flowers with lighted candles to the ISKCON Diwali celebration and rituals (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Krishna Prasad Das prepares the Govardhan or hill of sweets for the Diwali celebration at ISKCON of Baltimore Temple. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Vaishnavi Lamichhane, 6, left, and Tosani Tamang, 7, light ghee diyas outside the ISKCON Temple before the Diwali celebration. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementISKCON Diwali celebration in Catonsville Devotees of Krishna perform the Aarti ceremony of light ritual at the Diwali celebration at the ISKCON temple of Baltimore. (Karen Jackson/for Baltimore Sun Media)