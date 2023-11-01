Advertisement
The Aegis
Female driver killed in head-on collision on Route 23 in Forest Hill on Tuesday morning

A female driver was killed in a head-on collision on Route 23 in Forest Hill in Harford County on Tuesday morning.

The victim was driving east in a Hyundai Accent sedan and passing multiple vehicles in a passing zone of the two-lane highway when she collided with a Nissan van driving west around 10:25 a.m., Maryland State Police said.

Police did not identify the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, police said.

The crash was near the Morse Road Bridge and closed Route 23, also known as East-West Highway, for about three hours, police said.

