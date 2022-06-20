Dressed in period attire, Pam Edwards, from left, Brad Harris, Bill Stonesifer, Peggy Harris and Sharon Utermahlen stop to talk outside the Robert Strawbridge House during Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine near New Windsor Saturday, June 18, 2022. Organized by the Strawbridge Shrine Association, Colonial Day featured tours of the historic Strawbridge Shrine site, including the house where Robert Strawbridge held the first Methodist classes in America in 1761, as well as living history demonstrations, food and music. (Dylan Slagle)

Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine | PHOTOS

The Strawbridge Shrine Association hosted Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine Site near New Windsor Saturday. Colonial Day featured tours of the historic Strawbridge Shrine site, including the house where Robert Strawbridge held the first Methodist classes in America in 1761, as well as living history demonstrations, food and music.

Colonial Day

The Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers were on hand with a display of artifacts from colonial, Civil War and Native American eras found in and around Carroll County during Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine near New Windsor Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Northern Maryland Dirt Diggers is a metal detector enthusiast and artifact hunting club based in Carroll County. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Kevin Thomas of the Blacksmith Guild of Central Maryland works a forge at the blacksmith demonstration during Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine near New Windsor Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Cliff Smith and William Hebron, Sr. of Strawbridge United Methodist Church work the fryers as Stephen Howard, left, looks on during Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine near New Windsor Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Sharon Utermahlen strolls up the lane towards the Robert Strawbridge House during Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine near New Windsor Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

