Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine | PHOTOS

Dressed in period attire, Pam Edwards, from left, Brad Harris, Bill Stonesifer, Peggy Harris and Sharon Utermahlen stop to talk outside the Robert Strawbridge House during Colonial Day at the Strawbridge Shrine near New Windsor Saturday, June 18, 2022. Organized by the Strawbridge Shrine Association, Colonial Day featured tours of the historic Strawbridge Shrine site, including the house where Robert Strawbridge held the first Methodist classes in America in 1761, as well as living history demonstrations, food and music. (Dylan Slagle)