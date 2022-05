Lydia DuFourd, 8, of Gettysburg, jumps between rows of strawberries while picking them with her family, from left, Jessica, Milton, 2, J.W., 4, and Kayla DuFourd at Baugher's Farm in Westminster Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Baugher's opened their fields to pick-your-own strawberries Wednesday and is open every day, as long as the strawberries last, from 9-5, except Memorial Day, when they will close at 2p.m. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)