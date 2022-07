Instructor Tyrrell Tapaha rolls yarn during the Sheep to Loom: Diné-Style Weaving class at Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Tapaha, is a sixth- generation Diné weaver and fiber artist from the Four Corners area who also herds his family's Navajo Churro sheep on a mountaintop, following in his family's agropastoral heritage. (Dylan Slagle)