Primary day in Carroll | PHOTOS

Carroll County voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in Maryland's primary election Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

With her children Elena, 9, left, and Sophia, 6, Jessica Vogtman of Westminster gets checked in by check-in judge Debbie O'Hara before voting in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Andrea Loskarn gives her son Carter, 5, a sticker after she voted in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Board of Education candidate Tara Battaglia sports patriotic footwear as she campaigns outside Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Carter Loskarn, 5, fans himself with a campaign flyer as his mother Andrea, a Carroll County teacher, votes in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

First-time voter Leah Hendra, left, of Finksburg marks her ballot while voting in Maryland's primary election at Mechanicsville Elementary School in Gamber Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

With her daughter Gracie, 9 months, Brittany Baker of Westminster, who works as a teacher, gets checked in by provisional judge Stephanie Haines before voting in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Voting judges Edgar Marquardt, right, and Mary Franklin help voter Jeanne Cox, center, place her ballot in a scanner while voting in Maryland's primary election at Mechanicsville Elementary School in Gamber Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Allan Davidson, right, of Westminster, marks his ballot while voting in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)

Allan Davidson, left, of Westminster, gets checked in by check-in judge Katie Poteet, right, before voting in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)

Victoria Beder of Westminster marks her ballot while voting in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)

Voters get checked in to vote in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md. Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)

First-time voter Carter Spang, 19, left, of Westminster, votes in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Sharon Harris walks through the gymnasium to cast her ballot in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Charlotte Kaminski, left, of Westminster, shares a laugh with provisional judge Olivia Mead while getting checked in to vote in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

