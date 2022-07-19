Primary day in Carroll | PHOTOS

With her children Elena, 9, left, and Sophia, 6, Jessica Vogtman of Westminster gets checked in by check-in judge Debbie O'Hara before voting in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Andrea Loskarn gives her son Carter, 5, a sticker after she voted in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Board of Education candidate Tara Battaglia sports patriotic footwear as she campaigns outside Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Carter Loskarn, 5, fans himself with a campaign flyer as his mother Andrea, a Carroll County teacher, votes in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement First-time voter Leah Hendra, left, of Finksburg marks her ballot while voting in Maryland's primary election at Mechanicsville Elementary School in Gamber Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement With her daughter Gracie, 9 months, Brittany Baker of Westminster, who works as a teacher, gets checked in by provisional judge Stephanie Haines before voting in Maryland's primary election at Friendship Valley Elementary School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Voting judges Edgar Marquardt, right, and Mary Franklin help voter Jeanne Cox, center, place her ballot in a scanner while voting in Maryland's primary election at Mechanicsville Elementary School in Gamber Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)AdvertisementAllan Davidson, right, of Westminster, marks his ballot while voting in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)AdvertisementAllan Davidson, left, of Westminster, gets checked in by check-in judge Katie Poteet, right, before voting in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)AdvertisementVictoria Beder of Westminster marks her ballot while voting in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)AdvertisementVoters get checked in to vote in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md. Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Dylan Slagle/AP)Advertisement First-time voter Carter Spang, 19, left, of Westminster, votes in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Sharon Harris walks through the gymnasium to cast her ballot in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)Advertisement Charlotte Kaminski, left, of Westminster, shares a laugh with provisional judge Olivia Mead while getting checked in to vote in Maryland's primary election at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)