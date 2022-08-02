Westminster Police officer Cindy Hull shows Egypt Consul, 6, left, and Brooklyn Rodriguez, 8, the inside of her patrol car during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

National Night Out in Carroll | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Images from National Night Out in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

National Night Out

Aaliyah Blankenship, 7, gets her face painted by Becca Zarrelli during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

National Night Out

Bailey Huff, 11, enjoys a Kona Ice during National Night Out in the Bishop's Garth neighborhood in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

National Night Out

Isaiah Rodriguez , 10, and Asiya Cruz, 9, chat with McGruff the Crime Dog and Westminster Police Officer Victoria Ash during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

National Night Out

Arianne Goolsby takes a photo of her boyfriend Derrick Brake and their son Chance, 2, with Mcgruff the Crime Dog during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Advertisement

National Night Out

Deandre Kyler of Westminster gets a hand packing up an inflatable from his son Tavon, 2, during National Night Out in the Bishop's Garth neighborhood in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

National Night Out

Westminster Police officer Cindy Hull shows Egypt Consul, 6, left, and Brooklyn Rodriguez, 8, the inside of her patrol car during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

National Night Out

Sisters Lila, 15, and Stella White, 10, play corn toss during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

National Night Out

J.J. Tew, 8, chases bubbles as Montez Wanzer, 10, and Maejor Nixon, 7, ride by during National Night Out in the Bishop's Garth neighborhood in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement