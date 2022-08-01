Mount Airy fire company carnival | PHOTOS

Mount Airy fire carnival The Expo Wheel spins in a blur of light on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival Mychael Smith of Mount Airy accompanies his daughter Camdyn, 3, on the carousel on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival Carnival goers watch riders on the Roundup on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival A funnel cake comes out of the fryer on the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival Fire company member Mary Alexander spins a money wheel on the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival Jason Sadilek of Mount Airy shows off the giant stuffed unicorn he won playing the ladder climb to his sister, Sarah Sadilek, on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival Matt DeCamp, from left, Gracie Stephens, Gracie Wilson, Mason DeCamp, 3, and Lauren Dixon react as they play the goldfish toss on the midway of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival The Expo Wheel is a blur of light on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival The Dairy Kone draws a crowd on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday (Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementMount Airy fire carnival Fried oreos get a dusting of powdered sugar on the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)