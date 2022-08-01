The Expo Wheel spins in a blur of light on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Mount Airy fire company carnival | PHOTOS

Images from the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival. Featuring rides, food, music games and more, the carnival is open nightly through Saturday at the Mount Airy fire company carnival grounds on Twin Arch Road.

Mychael Smith of Mount Airy accompanies his daughter Camdyn, 3, on the carousel on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Carnival goers watch riders on the Roundup on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday (Dylan Slagle)

A funnel cake comes out of the fryer on the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Fire company member Mary Alexander spins a money wheel on the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Jason Sadilek of Mount Airy shows off the giant stuffed unicorn he won playing the ladder climb to his sister, Sarah Sadilek, on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Matt DeCamp, from left, Gracie Stephens, Gracie Wilson, Mason DeCamp, 3, and Lauren Dixon react as they play the goldfish toss on the midway of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Expo Wheel is a blur of light on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Dairy Kone draws a crowd on the opening night of the Mount Airy Fire Company Carnival Monday (Dylan Slagle)

Fried oreos get a dusting of powdered sugar on the opening night of the Mount Airy fire company carnival Monday, August 1, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

