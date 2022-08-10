Carroll County Master Gardener Marty Hankins gathers heirloom tomatoes from the garden at her home in Hampstead Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Carroll County Master Gardeners will host their annual Heirloom Tomato Festival at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, August 20. Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to learn all about heirloom tomatoes, sample dozens of varieties of tomatoes and collect seeds to save for their gardens. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Getting ready for the Heirloom Tomato Festival | PHOTOS

Carroll County Master Gardener Marty Hankins of Hampstead grows many varieties of heirloom tomatoes in her garden, including big rainbow, Grandpa Henry’s Italian paste, Cherokee purple, galina, oxheart, black krim and green zebra. The Carroll County Master Gardeners will host their annual Heirloom Tomato Festival at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, August 20. Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to learn all about heirloom tomatoes, sample dozens of varieties of tomatoes and collect seeds to save for their gardens.

Carroll County Master Gardener Marty Hankins holds loaves of green tomato bread made with the heirloom tomatoes she grows in the garden at her home in Hampstead Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Carroll County Master Gardeners will host their annual Heirloom Tomato Festival at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, August 20. Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to learn all about heirloom tomatoes, sample dozens of varieties of tomatoes and collect seeds to save for their gardens. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

