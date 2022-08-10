Getting ready for the Heirloom Tomato Festival | PHOTOS

Carroll County Master Gardener Marty Hankins shows off some of the many varieties of heirloom tomatoes she grows in her garden in Hampstead, including big rainbow, Grandpa Henry's Italian paste, Cherokee purple, galina, oxheart, black krim and green zebra, all pictured, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Carroll County Master Gardeners will host their annual Heirloom Tomato Festival at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, August 20. Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to learn all about heirloom tomatoes, sample dozens of varieties of tomatoes and collect seeds to save for their gardens. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)