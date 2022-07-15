Mandolin instructor Tim Porter plays "Come Sunday" from Duke Ellington's Far East Suite while gathering with students under the pavilion at McDaniel College during Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week Three at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Back on Common Ground| PHOTOS

Common Ground on the Hill — the music, culture and arts experience that calls McDaniel College’s Westminster campus home each summer — returned in person this week after a two-year hiatus. Traditions Weeks, a series of programs, classes, concerts and lectures annually held in July, were held online only for the first two weeks of July. The final week, which ended Friday, was held in person and featured plenty of hands-on experiences. For more information on Common Ground on the Hill, visit commongroundonthehill.org.

Instructor Kibibi Ajanku squeezes indigo dye from a bundle of woolen yarn during an Indigo Dye Magic class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The yarn, made from Navajo churro sheep, will be used in Tapaha's Sheep to Loom class. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Students dye textiles during the Indigo Dye Magic class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week Three at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Amy Grayson of Hampstead inspects the metal box she is fabricating during an Intro to Welding class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Friday, July 15, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Instructor Shelton Browder works at the blacksmith's anvil during a dovetail chest class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Instructor Liza DiSalvo plays a turn of the century cornet during a class on Brass Music of the Civil War at Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster Friday, July 15, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Instructor Ragtime encourages student Christi Pilachhowski, left, as she and fellow student Denise Warfield, right, work on pieces during Stained Glass Camp with Ragtime at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Holland Hyde of West Chester, Ohio, plays the marching baritone duringa class on Brass Music of the Civil War at Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster Friday, July 15, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Ann Layton of Sykesville examines a piece of glass during Stained Glass Camp with Ragtime at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Danielle Sicotte of Westminster works on her piece during Stained Glass Camp with Ragtime at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Owen Hooks of Salibury practices with the MIG welder as classmate Larry Shackelford of Annapolis, left, looks on during an Intro to Welding class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Kathryn Adkins of Salibury paints lettering on a welcome sign in an Intro to Sign Carving class at Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster Friday, July 15, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Denise Warfield's cat Elli, takes shape in stainded glass during Stained Glass Camp with Ragtime at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Instructor Kibibi Ajanku squeezes indigo dye from a bundle of yarn during an Indigo Dye Magic class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Owen Hooks of Salibury welds a piece with the MIG welder as classmate Larry Shackelford of Annapolis, right, lends him a hand during an Intro to Welding class at Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Week 3 at McDaniel College in Westminster Friday, July 15, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

