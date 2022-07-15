Back on Common Ground| PHOTOS

Common Ground on the Hill — the music, culture and arts experience that calls McDaniel College’s Westminster campus home each summer — returned in person this week after a two-year hiatus.
Traditions Weeks, a series of programs, classes, concerts and lectures annually held in July, were held online only for the first two weeks of July. The final week, which ended Friday, was held in person and featured plenty of hands-on experiences.
