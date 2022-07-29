Garden entries are displayed at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

125th Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair | PHOTOS

Images from the 125th Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.

Model rocketry entries are displayed at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Floral entries are displayed at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Jacob Raleigh of Westminster gets ready to line up his 1960 Farmalll 460 for the tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Erik Althhoff runs his Oliver 1800 in the tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Miranda Hoffman runs her John Deere 730 Diesel in the tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Cousins Alex Miller, 6, and Delaney Smith, 10, of Taneytown, look at the shoebox floats on display in the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Matt Caple runs his John Deere 4010 in the tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Sam Poole of Middleburg runs his John Deer R in the tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Wesminster Friday, July 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

