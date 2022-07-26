Camp C.O.P.S. returns

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Camp C.O.P.S. returned this week to the Carroll County Farm Museum. Launched in 1998, the camp is a collaboration of local law enforcement agencies aimed to encourage teamwork and fun while promoting a better understanding of the law enforcement professions.
Almost 100 middle school youth are taking part in this week’s camp, which is staffed by members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department, Westminster Police Department, Hampstead Police Department, Carroll Community College Campus Police, Maryland National Guard and the Westminster Fire Company.
Camp C.O.P.S. stands for “Courage to be Outstanding with Pride and Self Confidence.”