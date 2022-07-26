Teammates carry Leah Schommer, an eighth-grader at Sykesville Middle School, on a medical transport sled as they take part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle)

Camp C.O.P.S. returns

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Camp C.O.P.S. returned this week to the Carroll County Farm Museum. Launched in 1998, the camp is a collaboration of local law enforcement agencies aimed to encourage teamwork and fun while promoting a better understanding of the law enforcement professions. Almost 100 middle school youth are taking part in this week’s camp, which is staffed by members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department, Westminster Police Department, Hampstead Police Department, Carroll Community College Campus Police, Maryland National Guard and the Westminster Fire Company. Camp C.O.P.S. stands for “Courage to be Outstanding with Pride and Self Confidence.”

Josh Smith, an eighth-grader at Westminster West Middle School, army crawls under an obstacle as his team takes part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Teammates pass Dylan Naill, a sixth-grader at Westminster West Middle School, through a spider web obstacle as they take part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle)

Campers Anthony Sisk, left, and Joshua Clark hike the farm museum grounds they take part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle)

Campers, from left, Nyla Smith, Kavon Clifton, Max Moreland, Dylan Naill, Brent Zhhu and Anthony Sisk hike the farm museum grounds with teammate Max Gerald on a medical transport sled as they take part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle)

Max Gerald, 13, right, and his team do push ups as they take part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle)

Campers, including Dominic Pitts, 13, right, and Reagan Newbern, 13, take measurments, part of forensics training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Phill Lawrence helps Gavin Brooks, a sixth-grader at Westminster West Middle School, into a tactical vest as his team takes part in CRT training during Camp C.O.P.S. at the Carroll County Farm Museum Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Team showed campers some of the equipment they use and led them in team-building exercises. (Dylan Slagle)

