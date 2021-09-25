(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Carroll County Maryland South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Sep 24, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement South Carroll and Manchester Valley during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's Antonio Rodrigues sets his sights on the endzone as he outruns a pair of Manchester Valley defenders for a touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous makes a catch with South Carroll's Noah Strzelczyk defending on the play during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's Jarnell Davis wraps up Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog for a sack during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski carries the ball as Manchester Valley's Matthew Sviatko gets in position to make a tackle during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's receiver Jackson Strzelczyk, left, is tackled by Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous after a reception during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's Jackson Moore, right, tries to get past Manchester Valley lineman William Sinnott to pressure quarterback Jake Boog during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's Nathaniel Will tries to bring down Manchester Valley's quarterback Jake Boog for a sack during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll quarterback Ryan Barnard spins away from Manchester Valley defenders on his way to the endzone for a second quarter score during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football Manchester Valley running back Trent Onkst is tackled for a loss by South Carroll defenders during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous looks to pick up positive yardage as South Carroll's Sean Patrick (51) tries to shed a block from Justin Staubs to make a tackle during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football South Carroll's Nathan Boore gets past Manchester Valley defenders on his way to second quarter touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times) Advertisement