South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football | PHOTOS

South Carroll's Antonio Rodrigues sets his sights on the endzone as he outruns a pair of Manchester Valley defenders for a touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football | PHOTOS

By
Sep 24, 2021
South Carroll and Manchester Valley during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's Antonio Rodrigues sets his sights on the endzone as he outruns a pair of Manchester Valley defenders for a touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's Antonio Rodrigues sets his sights on the endzone as he outruns a pair of Manchester Valley defenders for a touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous makes a catch with South Carroll's Noah Strzelczyk defending on the play during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous makes a catch with South Carroll's Noah Strzelczyk defending on the play during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's Jarnell Davis wraps up Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog for a sack during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's Jarnell Davis wraps up Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog for a sack during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski carries the ball as Manchester Valley's Matthew Sviatko gets in position to make a tackle during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski carries the ball as Manchester Valley's Matthew Sviatko gets in position to make a tackle during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's receiver Jackson Strzelczyk, left, is tackled by Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous after a reception during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's receiver Jackson Strzelczyk, left, is tackled by Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous after a reception during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's Jackson Moore, right, tries to get past Manchester Valley lineman William Sinnott to pressure quarterback Jake Boog during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's Jackson Moore, right, tries to get past Manchester Valley lineman William Sinnott to pressure quarterback Jake Boog during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's Nathaniel Will tries to bring down Manchester Valley's quarterback Jake Boog for a sack during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's Nathaniel Will tries to bring down Manchester Valley's quarterback Jake Boog for a sack during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll quarterback Ryan Barnard spins away from Manchester Valley defenders on his way to the endzone for a second quarter score during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll quarterback Ryan Barnard spins away from Manchester Valley defenders on his way to the endzone for a second quarter score during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
Manchester Valley running back Trent Onkst is tackled for a loss by South Carroll defenders during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Manchester Valley running back Trent Onkst is tackled for a loss by South Carroll defenders during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous looks to pick up positive yardage as South Carroll's Sean Patrick (51) tries to shed a block from Justin Staubs to make a tackle during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Manchester Valley's TJ Oosterhous looks to pick up positive yardage as South Carroll's Sean Patrick (51) tries to shed a block from Justin Staubs to make a tackle during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
South Carroll vs Manchester Valley football
South Carroll's Nathan Boore gets past Manchester Valley defenders on his way to second quarter touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
South Carroll's Nathan Boore gets past Manchester Valley defenders on his way to second quarter touchdown during a football game at Manchester Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)
