Carroll County Times editor, photographers earn awards from Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association

Journalists with The Carroll County Times earned seven first- and second-place awards last week during the annual Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association contest.

Community sports editor Anthony Maluso earned a first-place award for sports multimedia storytelling, photographer Brian Krista won three first-place awards for his photographs, as well as a first-place award, alongside photo editor Jeffrey F. Bill and former Times photographer Dylan Slagle, for best photo gallery. Slagle earned first- and second-place awards for breaking news and sports action photographs.

Altogether, journalists from Baltimore Sun Media, the parent company of The Carroll County Times, won 148 awards, with several first-place honors across its publications.

The Baltimore Sun’s publisher and editor-in-chief, Trif Alatzas, called the MDDC recognition proof that Baltimore Sun Media journalists are among the best in the country.

“Our team of reporters, editorial writers, visual journalists, editors and newsroom staff understands the immense responsibility we have as the region’s largest news organization,” Alatzas said. “We appreciate that readers have relied on Baltimore Sun Media journalists for generations to keep them informed with the most comprehensive news coverage throughout this region and state.”

Members of the association and staff members from award-winning publications gathered in Annapolis Friday to recognize the winners for their work in 2022. It was the first time the event was held in person since the pandemic began in 2020.

Among the other newspapers owned by Baltimore Sun Media, The Aegis of Harford County got 23; The Capital Gazette in Annapolis won 29; Howard County Times earned three; Catonsville & Arbutus Times received four; and Towson Times got one.

The contest, overseen by the Association’s Editorial and Advertising Committees, received more than 1,400 entries across 85 categories. There are seven divisions in the contest, which group member publications into daily print, nondaily print and online-only categories, then further group them by circulation. Members of the Louisiana Press Association judged this year’s contest entries.