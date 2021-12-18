Greenmount Station in Hampstead poised to open legal sportsbook early next year

Greenmount Station, a restaurant and sports bar in Hampstead, has received initial approval to allow legal sports betting, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced on Thursday.
The commission determined that Greenmount Station has met the requirements in its application for a Maryland sports betting license.
The application will now advance to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission for license approval, according to a news release.
Located off Main Street in Hampstead, Greenmount Station opened in January 2018 under the ownership of Chris Richards and David Richardson. It currently offers off-track betting (OTB).
The facility is among the 17 locations that Maryland lawmakers designated for in-person sports betting, the news release stated.
In preparation for opening a sportsbook in early 2022, the gaming control commission staff will coordinate with Greenmount Station’s sports wagering operator partner, contractors and employees on licensing procedures.
Two other OTB venues — The Riverboat on the Potomac, located on the Virginia shore, and Long Shot’s in Frederick — were awarded licenses by the SWARC on Dec. 8 and are also expected to open in early 2022.
The expansion of gambling to encompass sports betting came following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that opened the door for all states to offer sports betting. Maryland voters approved a ballot question to allow sports betting in 2020, which was followed by a state law passed earlier this year setting the parameters of how the industry will operate.
Legal retail sports betting recently launched in Maryland at MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County on Dec. 9, and at Horseshoe Casino and Live! Casino on Dec. 10. Horseshoe Casino is in Baltimore and Live! Casino is in Hanover.