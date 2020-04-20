Westminster man charged with murder in West Virginia; Taneytown man was stabbed, set on fire, police say

A Westminster man faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping after police found a Taneytown man’s body on fire in West Virginia, nearly 70 miles from the accused’s home.
David R. Sanford Jr., 26, of the 300 block of E. Main Street, was charged in Jefferson County in connection with the death of Taneytown resident Jonathan Riddle, according to charging documents.
Sanford was arrested April 10 on a West Virginia warrant and committed to Carroll County Detention Center, online court records show. He was booked at Eastern Regional Jail in West Virginia April 14 and is being held without bond, according to online jail records.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Smith and Ward Clipp roads in Rippon, West Virginia, for a report of a body on fire March 18 at about 7:34 a.m., charging documents state. Police saw a partially burned man on the ground and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the torso. Police determined the man was dead. He had several puncture marks in his chest and body, and injuries to his head and face.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the deceased as Riddle through fingerprint records, charging documents read. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was numerous stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. The death was ruled a homicide.
Police found the barefoot body about 40 feet from the road in a wooded area, according to charging documents. A trail of blood led to the body from a large pool of blood on the road. The investigating officer wrote that, based on the evidence, he believed Riddle was still alive when he arrived to the area.
Police learned Riddle had been at Sanford’s Westminster residence late at night March 17 to meet with a woman, charging documents state. A witness told police they saw another man fighting with Riddle in Sanford’s home, the man restrained Riddle and told Sanford to stab Riddle, charging documents read.
The witness said they saw Sanford stab Riddle twice in the stomach, Riddle tried to escape but he was subdued; his feet and hands were bound with a sheet, according to charging documents.
While Riddle was still alive, he was taken to West Virginia, stabbed numerous times and set on fire, the witness told police.
No charges had been filed against the second man named in Sanford’s charging documents in Carroll County as of Monday afternoon. There were no online records of the man being admitted to West Virginia jails and the Magistrate Court of Jefferson County did not have any record of the second man being charged in relation to the case as of 1 p.m. Monday.
The Office of the Carroll County State’s Attorney declined comment on whether charges are being pursued against Sanford or the other man. Cara Frieman, of the state’s attorney’s office, said Monday their office is unable to comment on ongoing investigations.
Westminster police Chief Thomas Ledwell said his department is assisting Maryland State Police in the investigation, which is assisting Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Neither the investigating officer of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office nor the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office immediately responded to requests for further information.