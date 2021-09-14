Mackenzie Feltz leads way for Century field hockey in shutout win over Catonsville

Whether Century High senior Mackenzie Feltz has the ball in the circle or is passing it into the circle, the results are damaging to the opposing team.
Host Catonsville watched the Knights’ midfielder take over the game Monday night, scoring two goals and adding two assists to lead Century to a dominant 5-0 victory.
“They were way more aggressive than we were and we were just giving them all the space in the world,” Catonsville coach Barbara Bates said.
Century (2-1-1), which plays on a grass field at home, was even more aggressive because it was playing on turf.
Knights coach Rosalia Cappadora saw the difference when the team went 7-2 in the shortened spring season playing on turf because of inclement weather.
“They are able to pass and use the field to their advantage and it’s awesome to have the opportunity to play on turf,” Cappadora said.
Against Catonsville (1-3), the first time Century got the ball in the circle it scored.
Feltz crossed it and Danielle DeLawter finished for a 1-0 lead with 7:42 left in the first quarter.
Three minutes later, Feltz blistered a shot from just inside the top of the circle for a 2-0 lead.
“I saw an opening and I nailed it because nobody was on me,” Feltz said.
In the second quarter, Julia Dean scored off a Feltz assist from the right wing.
“Our passing really helped and the corners that we just racked up helped a lot and we just kept getting them in the circle every time,” Feltz said.
Catonsville got some nice drives early from Gillian Higgins and a few take-aways by Sam Lattea and Katie Tolton. But the closest the Comets got to shooting on goal in the first half was a shot by Higgins that went wide.
They also didn’t take advantage of five penalty corners.
“We have to capitalize on those corners and we weren’t capitalizing on the corners,” Bates said. “You have to be able to finish it.”
The Comets did get solid play from senior Sophia Parr.
“Sophia Parr had an awesome game back there on defense,” Bates said.
DeLawter’s insert on a corner resulted in an assist when Dean scored her second goal of the game with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
Feltz’s drive with 9:04 left in the final quarter completed the scoring.
The Century defense, led by Lauren Hawes, Sarah Walters and Paige Duborow preserved the shutout.
“It isn’t just the goalie, it’s all over the field,” Cappadora said. “They played great all over the field and they got a great shutout and I’m happy to see that.”
The best chance the Comets had to score was a shot on target by Josie Ames with 12:35 left in the game that was saved.
Catonsville, whose only win was a 6-0 victory over Eastern Tech, will now prepare for back-to-back games against Towson, tomorrow at Towson (3:45 p.m.) and at home on Sept 20 (3:45 p.m.).
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Century’s next game is home against C. Milton Wright on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.