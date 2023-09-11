The week in review: A look at the top teams, players and performances in Harford County and the surrounding area (Sept. 1-9)

Team of the Week
Harford Tech football
The Cobras are 2-0 to start the new season. After a 31-0 shutout of Aberdeen in Week 1, Tech survived a thriller to beat Elkton, 27-25, in the Chesapeake Division opener in Week 2. The Cobras have developed a strong offensive mix with the passing of sophomore quarterback Stephen Kelly and the running of Jamaal Pearl Jr.
Honorable mentions
Bel Air girls soccer: The Bobcats won twice during the opening week with a pair of shutouts They beat Edgewood, 6-0, and Sparrows Point, 2-0.
North Harford girls cross country: The Hawks earned the team title Saturday at the Track and Trail Invitational, hosted by Bohemia Manor.
Five star performances
Jamaal Pearl Jr., Harford Tech football
Pearl followed up his 158-yards, two-touchdown opener against Aberdeen with 136 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over Elkton.
Gianna Dawson, Bel Air, girls soccer
In two games this season, Dawson has four goals and two assists. She recorded a hat trick Wednesday against Elkton.
Zoe Valan, Patterson Mill, volleyball
The Huskies setter opened her season with 27 assists in a win over Rising Sun on Thursday. She came back with 29 assists the next night against Havre de Grace.
Ellie Bassham, C. Milton Wright, cross country
The senior won Saturday’s Track and Trail Invitational in 20:56.5, 15 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Neveah Vick, Edgewood, girls soccer
Vick had two goals and an assist in the Rams’ win over Aberdeen, including the game-winning goal. It was a game in which Edgewood rallied back from being down, 3-0 at halftime.
Honor roll
Girls volleyball
(Number of sets in parenthesis)
Most kills in a match
16 - Kyra Douglass, Fallston, Sept. 7 vs. C. Milton Wright (5)
15 - Sophie Lopano, Patterson Mill, Sept. 8 vs. Havre de Grace (3)
Most assists in a match
29 - Zoe Valan, Patterson Mill, Sept. 8 vs. Havre de Grace (3)
27 - Samantha Ruth, Fallston, Sept. 7 vs. C. Milton Wright (5)
27 - Zoe Valan, Patterson Mill, Sept 7 vs. Rising Sun (3)
Most digs in a match
27 - Ava Shores, Patterson Mill, Sept. 7 vs. Rising Sun (3)
25 - Peyton Parise, Edgewood, Sept. 7 vs. Havre de Grace (3)
Most aces in a match
8 - McKenzie Badham, Edgewood, Sept. 5 vs. North Harford (3)
7 - Chiara Mingini-Beaz, Edgewood, Sept. 7 vs. Havre de Grace (3)
Boys volleyball
Most kills in a match
18 - Brody Hichkad, C. Milton Wright, Sept. 6 vs. Fallston (4)
12 - Brody Hichkad, C. Milton Wright, Sept 8 vs. Patterson Mill (3)
Most assists in a match
40 - Shawn Thomas, C. Milton Wright, Sept. 6 vs. Fallston (4)
21 - Shawn Thomas, C. Milton Wright, Sept 8 vs. Patterson Mill (3)
Most aces in a match
8 - Cullen Young, Patterson Mill, Sept. 8 vs. C. Milton Wright (3)
7 - Tom Silver, Bel Air, Sept. 6 vs. Havre de Grace (3)
Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from reports submitted to The Aegis as of Monday. Coaches are encouraged to send full box scores after each game to amaluso@baltsun.com, scohn@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.