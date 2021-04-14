xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County Cross Country Championships | PHOTOS

Runners climb a hill in the girls race of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Apr 14, 2021
Images from the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Rubie Goffena, left, and Winters Mill's Kathryn Hopkins lead the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Goffena won the girls race with a time of 20:56.70 and Hopkins finished 2nd with a time of 21:13.13. (Dylan Slagle)
South Carroll's Trevor Swope, left, and Liberty's Bendan Luck approach the finish line of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Trent Taylor approaches the finish line of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Spectators look on during the girls race of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Runners take off in the girls race of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Runners climb a hill in the girls race of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Sierra Baker approaches the finish line of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Runners take off in the boys race of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Elsi-Kate Aukerman approaches the finish line of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Carter Knox, left, Liberty's Trent Taylor, Century's Aiden Michael and Liberty's Davis Trump run in the field at the beginning of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty teammates celebrate at the finish line of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Rubie Goffena, left, and Winters Mill's Kathryn Hopkins lead the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Goffena won the girls race with a time of 20:56.70 and Hopkins finished 2nd with a time of 21:13.13. (Dylan Slagle)
South Carroll's Trevor Swope, left, and others run in the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Aiden Neal approaches the finish line of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Neal finished first in the boys race with a time of 17:38.25. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Aiden Neal leads the pack at the beginning of the Carroll County Cross Country Championships at Carroll Community College in Westminster Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Neal finished first in the boys race with a time of 17:38.25. (Dylan Slagle)
