(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Football: Westminster vs. Manchester Valley | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Oct 01, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the Owls' 20-17 win over the Mavericks in Westminster Friday which was selected as the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster junior running back Matthew Heath stiff arms Manchester Valley senior defensive back TJ Oosterhous as he runs in the Owls' first touchdown during the first half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker runs the ball during the first half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog throws under pressure during the first half of their game against Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Teammates Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog runs the ball during the first half of their game against Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Manchester Valley's Markel Brown, left, strips the ball from Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker during the first half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Manchester Valley recovered the fumble on the play. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Teammates celebrate with Manchester Valley's Blake Ray after he made an interception during the first half of their game against Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster's Mason Fisher, left, celebrates with teammate Matthew Heath after he scored a touchdown during the first half of their game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on as Manchester Valley and Westminster team captains take the field for the coin toss before their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster players take the field before their game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster players take the field before their game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Friday's game was the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster players take the field before their game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Friday's game was the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster's Mason Fisher runs the ball in the second half of the Owls' 20-17 win over Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster players take the field before their game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Friday's game was the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster coach Chris Bassler looks on during the first half of the Owls' win over the Mavericks in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Tucker Hottle, 11, takes a photos with Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe and cheerleaders before Westminster's game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Friday's game was the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog is sacked by Westminster's Jack Sabo during the second half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Manchester Valley coach Bernie Koontz in the second half of the Mavericks' game against Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster's Zachary Busic (6) breaks up a pass intended for Manchester Valley's Markel Brown (84) to stop the Mavericks on fourth down in the final minute of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Owls won 20-17. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster coach Chris Bassler looks on during the first half of the Owls' win over the Mavericks in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Teammates Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog runs the ball during the first half of their game against Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster Marching Band members head to the stands before the Owls' game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Friday's game was the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster players take the field before their game against Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Friday's game was the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown game of the week. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster's Zachary Busic (6) celebrates with teammate Jack Sabo after breaking up a pass intended for Manchester Valley's Markel Brown (84) to stop the Mavericks on fourth down in the final minute of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Owls won 20-17. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster junior running back Matthew Heath celebrates a touchdown in the second half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Manchester Valley coach Bernie Koontz looks on during the first half of the Mavericks' game against Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster fans celebrate in the second half of the Owls' win over Mancheser Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster junior running back Matthew Heath runs the ball in the second half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Westminster's Mason Fisher runs the ball in the second half of the Owls' 20-17 win over Manchester Valley in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Manchester Valley Manchester Valley quarterback Jake Boog is sacked by Westminster's Jack Sabo during the second half of their game in Westminster Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement