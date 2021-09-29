Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Volleyball: Westminster vs. Century | PHOTOS Sep 28, 2021 at 9:16 PM Images from the Owls' win over the Knights in Westminster Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Next Gallery PHOTOS Carroll County fall football 2021 receiving leaders Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County fall football 2021 rushing leaders A look at the Carroll County football rushing leaders during the fall 2021 season. Sep 23, 2021 Carroll County fall football 2021 passing leaders Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football | PHOTOS Catonsville vs Century Field Hockey | PHOTOS Century vs Catonsville Volleyball | PHOTOS Carroll County Invitational Swim Meet | PHOTOS Softball: South Carroll vs. Sparrows Point | PHOTOS Manchester Valley vs. Reservoir softball playoffs | PHOTOS Advertisement