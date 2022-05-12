Liberty's Madison Cadleux connects on a 3 run RBI double in the first inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over Loch Raven in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Softball: Liberty vs. Loch Raven | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Images from the he Lions' 21-0 playoff win over Loch Raven in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Liberty's Madison Cadleux connects on a 3 run RBI double in the first inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over Loch Raven in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Liberty's Sophia Steele scores a run in the first inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Liberty's Natalie Crane is forced out at home as Loch Raven's Kayla Booth makes the catch in the first inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Liberty's Evelyn Conner, left, and Erin Martin celebrate a run in the first inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Loch Raven's Brenna Miller pitches in the third inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Loch Raven's Shay Campbell pitches in the third inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Loch Raven's Jordan Taylor makes a catch in the third inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Liberty pitcher Sarah Hart delivers to Loch Raven's Shay Campbell in the third inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Loch Raven's Shay Campbell pitches in the third inning of the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Liberty vs. Loch Raven

Liberty's Natalie Crane makes it to second as Loch Raven's Shay Campbell tries to make the tag in the Lions' 21-0 win over the Raiders in Eldersburg Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement