Field hockey: Liberty vs. Manchester Valley | PHOTOS

Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko winds up on a goal shot during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Carroll County Times)
(Carroll County Times)

Field hockey: Liberty vs. Manchester Valley | PHOTOS

By
Mar 08, 2021
Images from the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko winds up on a goal shot during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Carroll County Times)
Ally Pond passes the ball during the first quarter of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Ally Pond passes the ball during the first quarter of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Jenna Evans, second from left, shoots a goal in the first half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Jenna Evans, second from left, shoots a goal in the first half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Ally Pond drives the ball downfield during the first half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Carroll County Times)
Liberty's Ally Pond drives the ball downfield during the first half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Carroll County Times)
Manchester Valley's Julieanna Dicke drives the ball while pursued by Liberty's Jenna Evans during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Julieanna Dicke drives the ball while pursued by Liberty's Jenna Evans during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Maggie Heffler, left, and Manchester Valley's Ashley Mountcastle vie for the ball during the first quarter of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Maggie Heffler, left, and Manchester Valley's Ashley Mountcastle vie for the ball during the first quarter of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko and Manchester Valley's Jessie Bare vie for the ball during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko and Manchester Valley's Jessie Bare vie for the ball during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Jenna Evans and Manchester Valley's Sarah Dubsky battle for the ball during the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Jenna Evans and Manchester Valley's Sarah Dubsky battle for the ball during the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko and Manchester Valley's Jessie Bare vie for the ball during the second half of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Kayleigh Ward shoots a goal in the first quarter of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Kayleigh Ward shoots a goal in the first quarter of the Lions' 6-0 win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Monday, March 8, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
