Softball: Liberty vs. South Carroll

South Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll won their Class 1A refional championsip with a 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll's Sam Rice rounds the bases after she homered in the sixth inning of the Cavaliers' 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll's Hailey Wolfrey bunts in the seventh inning, setting up Abby Hoare, left, to score in the Cavaliers' 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty Liberty's Erin Martin slides safely into third in front of South Carroll's Hailey Medrano during the fourth inning of the Lions' playoff game against South Carroll in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty Teammates greet South Carroll's Sam Rice at home plate after she homered in the sixth inning of the Cavaliers' 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll teammates celebrate their 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty Liberty's Erin Martin makes it safely back to third to beat the tag of South Carroll's Hailey Medrano during the fourth inning of the Lions' playoff game against South Carroll in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty Teammates celebrate after Liberty's Kaelin Ault homered in the fifth inning of the Lions' playoff game against South Carroll in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty Liberty's Sarah Hart pitches in the third inning of the Lions' playoff game against South Carroll in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll's Syd O'Clery bunts in the seventh inning of the Cavaliers' 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll's Sam Rice runs to the fence after Liberty's Kaelin Ault homered in the fifth inning of the Lions' playoff game against South Carroll in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty Liberty's Kaelin Ault homers in the fifth inning of the Lions' playoff game against South Carroll in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)AdvertisementSouth Carroll vs. Liberty South Carroll's Maddie Karns pitches in the third inning of the Cavaliers' 7-3 win over Liberty in Eldersburg Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)