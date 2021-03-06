(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County High school football: Westminster vs. Liberty | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Mar 05, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the Owls' 21-6 season-opening win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster senior running back Erick Stranko picks up a first down as he is stopped by Liberty's Tommy Nelson during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Liberty running back Tommy Nelson looks for room to run during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Westminster head coach Chris Basler congratulates running back Christian Heck after he scored a touchdown during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Liberty junior Tommy Nelson tackles Westminster quarterback Luke Jorgensen in the first half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Westminster senior running back Erick Stranko scores a touchdown during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Westminster senior running back Erick Stranko picks up a first down as he is stopped by Liberty's Tommy Nelson during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Liberty running back Tommy Nelson is stopped by Westminster senior Erick Stranko on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Westminster defenders Alan Jean Joseph, left, and Mark Owens pressure Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti during the first half of their game at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Owls celebrate a TD Westminster teammates Austin Bainbridge and Zachary Schneider celebrate with running back Christian Heck after he scored a touchdown during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Westminster's Jack Cross forces Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti into an incompletion during the first half of their game at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Westminster High School players look on from the sideline during the first half of their season-opener against Liberty at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Bundled up against the cold, a limited number of spectators look on during the first half of Friday's game between Liberty and Westminster at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Liberty High School players look on from the sideline during the first half of their season-opener against Westminster at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Liberty vs. Westminster Westminster kicker Cam Doolan (17) and brother Max Doolan celebrate after Cam made an extra point during the second half of the Owls' 21-6 win over the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Liberty vs. Westminster Westminster's Dimarco Brooks hauls in an interception during the first half of the Owls' game against the Lions at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Friday, March 5, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Advertisement