xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Boys lacrosse: South Carroll vs. Winters Mill | PHOTOS

Winters Mill's Reed Postlewait is covered by South Carroll's Seamus Kearney during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Boys lacrosse: South Carroll vs. Winters Mill | PHOTOS

Dylan Slagle
By
Jun 07, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Images from the Cavaliers' 9-5 win over the Falcons in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Winters Mill's Reed Postlewait takes a shot against South Carroll in the second half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
Winters Mill's Reed Postlewait takes a shot against South Carroll in the second half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll coach Grady Breen talks with Owen Bittner during the second half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll coach Grady Breen talks with Owen Bittner during the second half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Patrick Mombay has the ball checked away by Winters Mill's Owen Boone during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll's Patrick Mombay has the ball checked away by Winters Mill's Owen Boone during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Sean Reilly passes the ball during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll's Sean Reilly passes the ball during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's goalie Braden Chaney makes a save during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll's goalie Braden Chaney makes a save during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Colin Abbott is pursued by Winters Mill's Kamdyn Koch during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll's Colin Abbott is pursued by Winters Mill's Kamdyn Koch during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Patrick Mombay carries the ball during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll's Patrick Mombay carries the ball during the second half of the Cavaliers 9-5 win over Winters Mill in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Winters Mill's Reed Postlewait is covered by South Carroll's Seamus Kearney during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
Winters Mill's Reed Postlewait is covered by South Carroll's Seamus Kearney during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
South Carroll's Owen Bittner drives past Winter Mill's Ethan Meyers during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021.
South Carroll's Owen Bittner drives past Winter Mill's Ethan Meyers during the first half of their game in Winfield Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement