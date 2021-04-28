xml:space="preserve">
Boys Lacrosse: Gerstell vs. Park

Gerstell Academy's Drew Huber drives downfield while covered by Park's Will Peres during the first half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Apr 27, 2021
Images from the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Gerstell Academy's Jackson Graham takes a shot against Park during the second half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Gerstell Academy's Drew Huber drives downfield while covered by Park's Will Peres during the first half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Park's Jonah Friedman scoops the ball during the first half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Gerstell Academy's Kade Arnold passes the ball during the second half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Gerstell Academy's Jackson Graham passes the ball while covered by drives downfield while covered by Park's Nicholas Hilsee and Charlie Applefeld during the first half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Gerstell Academy's Kade Arnold shoots during the first half of the Falcons' 17-7 loss to Park in Finksburg Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
