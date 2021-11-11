(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Volleyball: Westminster vs. Howard | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Nov 10, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the Lions' win over the Owls during their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Westminster sophomore Emma Reaves and Howard's Sanaya Srivastava battle at the net in the third game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Howard High players celebrate the final point of their win in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Howard senior Ayanna Pharoah hits a ball at the net as Westminster senior Cici Mason (8) defends in the third game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Howard senior Sanaya Srivastava tries to block a shot by Westminster senior Cici Mason in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Howard senior Ayanna Pharoah hits a ball past Westminster's Cici Mason and Cassi Shields High in the third game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Westminster senior Kylie McWilliams digs a ball in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Howard Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Howard seniors Darian Garner, left, and Ayanna Pharoah celebrate a point in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match in Westminster Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Westminster sophomore Emma Reaves hits a ball at the net in the first game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Howard Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Westminster senior Cici Mason hits a ball at the net in the fourth game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Howard Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Westminster vs. Howard Westminster sophomore Emma Reaves hits a ball over the net in the third game of their 3A East Region I championship volleyball match against Howard Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement