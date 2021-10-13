(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Girls soccer: Century vs. Liberty | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Oct 12, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Century's Lauren Hackett, left, and Liberty's Taylor Jendrick vie for the ball in the second half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Liberty'sGrace Young and Century's Alayna Gifford play the ball in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Liberty players celebrate Madi Rytina's goal in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Century sophomore Harli Hamlett (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Century's Haley Greenwade, right, is covered by Liberty's Morgan Stein in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Century's Katy Grow celebrates with teammate Anna Hackett, left, after she scored in the second half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Century's Bella Coccio heads a ball in front of Liberty's Grace Beck in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Liberty Century's Bella Coccio and Liberty's Kassie O'Hern vie for a ball in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement