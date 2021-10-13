xml:space="preserve">
Girls soccer: Century vs. Liberty | PHOTOS

Century sophomore Harli Hamlett (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Oct 12, 2021
Images from the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Century's Lauren Hackett, left, and Liberty's Taylor Jendrick vie for the ball in the second half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty'sGrace Young and Century's Alayna Gifford play the ball in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty players celebrate Madi Rytina's goal in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century sophomore Harli Hamlett (23) celebrates after scoring in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Haley Greenwade, right, is covered by Liberty's Morgan Stein in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Katy Grow celebrates with teammate Anna Hackett, left, after she scored in the second half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Bella Coccio heads a ball in front of Liberty's Grace Beck in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Bella Coccio and Liberty's Kassie O'Hern vie for a ball in the first half of the Knights' 3-1 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
