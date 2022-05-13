Liberty senior Val Thompson passes the ball during the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Girls lacrosse: FSK vs. Liberty | PHOTOS

Images from the Lions' 16-8 win over FSK during their 1A Regional Semifinal in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022.

FSK goalie Ashlyn Watkins protects the ball from Liberty sophomore Annika Wray during the first half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty senior Val Thompson drives downfield during the first half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

FSK sophomore Drew Watkins attacks the goal to score in the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty junior Riley Matthiesen passes the ball during the first half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

FSK sophomore Sophia Launchi drives down the field in the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty coach Tom Brandel looks on during the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty junior Jenna Evans runs downfield while covered by FSK junior Sierra Rose during the first half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty junior Ally Pond shoots to score a point in the first half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over FSK in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

FSK sophomore Drew Watkins attacks the goal in the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty junior Jenna Evans runs downfield while covered by FSK's Drew Watkins during the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Liberty sophomore Emily Spampinato shoots a goal during the second half of the Lions' 16-8 1A Regional Semifinal win over the Eagles in Uniontown Friday, May 13, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

