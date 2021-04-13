xml:space="preserve">
Field Hockey: Francis Scott Key vs. Manchester Valley|...

(Dylan Slagle)

Field Hockey: Francis Scott Key vs. Manchester Valley| PHOTOS

By
Apr 12, 2021
Images from the Eagles' 1-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Monday, April 12, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
FSK vs. Manchester Valley
FSK's Taylor Wolf faces Manchester Valley's Mackenzie Siefert during the second half of the Eagles' 1-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Monday, April 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
FSK vs. Manchester Valley
Manchester Valley's Lexin Bell drives down the field during the Mavericks' loss to FSK in Woodbine Monday, April 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
FSK vs. Manchester Valley
FSK's Kayla Seiler passes the ball while covered by Manchester Valley's Lexi Bell during the second half of the Eagles' 1-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Monday, April 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
FSK vs. Manchester Valley
FSK goalie Emma Buzby protects the goal during the Eagles' 1-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Monday, April 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
FSK vs. Manchester Valley
FSK's Sam Strahotsky passes the ball while covered by Manchester Valley's Ashley Mountcastle during the second half of the Eagles' 1-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Monday, April 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
