xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Westminster | PHOTOS

Liberty's Kayleigh Ward shoots past Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Westminster | PHOTOS

By
Mar 24, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Images from the Lions' 5-1 win over the Owls in Westminster Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko shoots past Westminster defenders to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko shoots past Westminster defenders to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Maggie Heffler, right, celebrates her goal in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Maggie Heffler, right, celebrates her goal in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Jenna Evans drives down the field with Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai in pursuit during the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Jenna Evans drives down the field with Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai in pursuit during the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko drives down the field with Westminster senior Paige Davis in pursuit during the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko drives down the field with Westminster senior Paige Davis in pursuit during the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Maggie Heffler, right, celebrates her goal in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Maggie Heffler, right, celebrates her goal in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty coach Benda Strohmer looks on during the second half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty coach Benda Strohmer looks on during the second half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Lucy Davidson takes a shot as Westminster's Miranda Moshang defends in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Lucy Davidson takes a shot as Westminster's Miranda Moshang defends in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty'sJenna Evans and Westminster's Miranda Moshang vie for control of the ball in the second half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty'sJenna Evans and Westminster's Miranda Moshang vie for control of the ball in the second half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty vs. Westminster
Liberty's Kayleigh Ward shoots past Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Liberty's Kayleigh Ward shoots past Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement