(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Westminster | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Mar 24, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the Lions' 5-1 win over the Owls in Westminster Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko shoots past Westminster defenders to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Maggie Heffler, right, celebrates her goal in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Jenna Evans drives down the field with Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai in pursuit during the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Caitlynn Szarko drives down the field with Westminster senior Paige Davis in pursuit during the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Maggie Heffler, right, celebrates her goal in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty coach Benda Strohmer looks on during the second half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Lucy Davidson takes a shot as Westminster's Miranda Moshang defends in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty'sJenna Evans and Westminster's Miranda Moshang vie for control of the ball in the second half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Liberty vs. Westminster Liberty's Kayleigh Ward shoots past Westminster senior Sydney Schinkai to score in the first half of the Lions' win over Westminster in Woodbine Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement