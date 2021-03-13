(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Field Hockey: Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Mar 12, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll South Carroll junior Ruby Fipps drives the ball while covered by Manchester Valley's Ashley Mountcastle during the second half of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll South Carroll teammates celebrate after Cadance Nail scored in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll South Carroll head coach Jensyn Koontz, who played at North Carroll, talks with her players during their field hockey game against Manchester Valley, coached by her mother, Denean Koontz, Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll Manchester Valley senior Bryce Gerber protects the ball from South Carroll junior Cadance Nail, left, and Alexis Hogan the second half of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz, left, hugs daughter Jensyn Koontz, coaching South Carroll, before their field hockey game Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. Friday's game was the first time the two have coached opposite each other. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll South Carroll junior Cadance Nail, left, celebrates with teammates Campbell Vitek and Emma Seller, right, after she scored in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz, and daughter Jensyn Koontz, coaching South Carroll participate in the coin toss with officials Sydney James and Michelle Branch before their field hockey game Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. Friday's game was the first time the two have coached opposite each other. (Dylan Slagle) Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll South Carroll junior Stephanie Zirkenback celebrates with teammates Morgan Collins and Laney Rogers after she scored in the final seconds of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement