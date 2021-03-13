xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Field Hockey: Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll | PHOTOS

South Carroll junior Stephanie Zirkenback celebrates with teammates Morgan Collins and Laney Rogers after she scored in the final seconds of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Field Hockey: Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll | PHOTOS

By
Mar 12, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Images from the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
South Carroll junior Ruby Fipps drives the ball while covered by Manchester Valley's Ashley Mountcastle during the second half of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
South Carroll junior Ruby Fipps drives the ball while covered by Manchester Valley's Ashley Mountcastle during the second half of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
South Carroll teammates celebrate after Cadance Nail scored in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
South Carroll teammates celebrate after Cadance Nail scored in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
South Carroll head coach Jensyn Koontz, who played at North Carroll, talks with her players during their field hockey game against Manchester Valley, coached by her mother, Denean Koontz, Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine.
South Carroll head coach Jensyn Koontz, who played at North Carroll, talks with her players during their field hockey game against Manchester Valley, coached by her mother, Denean Koontz, Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
Manchester Valley senior Bryce Gerber protects the ball from South Carroll junior Cadance Nail, left, and Alexis Hogan the second half of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
Manchester Valley senior Bryce Gerber protects the ball from South Carroll junior Cadance Nail, left, and Alexis Hogan the second half of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz, left, hugs daughter Jensyn Koontz, coaching South Carroll, before their field hockey game Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. Friday's game was the first time the two have coached opposite each other.
Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz, left, hugs daughter Jensyn Koontz, coaching South Carroll, before their field hockey game Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. Friday's game was the first time the two have coached opposite each other. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
South Carroll junior Cadance Nail, left, celebrates with teammates Campbell Vitek and Emma Seller, right, after she scored in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
South Carroll junior Cadance Nail, left, celebrates with teammates Campbell Vitek and Emma Seller, right, after she scored in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz, and daughter Jensyn Koontz, coaching South Carroll participate in the coin toss with officials Sydney James and Michelle Branch before their field hockey game Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. Friday's game was the first time the two have coached opposite each other.
Manchester Valley head coach Denean Koontz, and daughter Jensyn Koontz, coaching South Carroll participate in the coin toss with officials Sydney James and Michelle Branch before their field hockey game Friday, March 11, 2021, in Woodbine. Friday's game was the first time the two have coached opposite each other. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
South Carroll junior Stephanie Zirkenback celebrates with teammates Morgan Collins and Laney Rogers after she scored in the final seconds of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021.
South Carroll junior Stephanie Zirkenback celebrates with teammates Morgan Collins and Laney Rogers after she scored in the final seconds of the Cavaliers' 2-0 win over the Mavericks in Woodbine Friday, March 12, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement