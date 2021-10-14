(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Carroll County Golf Tournament | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Oct 14, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Images from the 2021Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Westminster's Jenniger Sorkin tees off on the seventh hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament South Carroll's Chase Loden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Westminster's Micah Ozgar watches his tee shot on the tenth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Winters Mill's Gianni Serafin tees off on the seventh hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament South Carroll's Michael Valerio tees off on the sixth hole as, from left, Ryan Durburow, Jennifer Sorkin and Drew Byrd look on during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Liberty's Spencer Trump tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Century's Ryan Durburow chips onto the fifth green during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Liberty's Jack Davidson tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Winters Mill's Tyler Kimble tees off on the tenth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Liberty's Drew Byrd tees off on the fifth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Century's Brody Comer watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Westminster's Jennifer Sorkin lines up a putt on the fourth green during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Westminster's Jennifer Sorkin watches her hit on the fifth fairway during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Century's Ryan Durburow tees off on the sixth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Winters Mill's James Morely tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Liberty's Carter Nimorwicz putts on the ninth green during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Westminster's Riley Smith tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Manchester Valley's Parker Bopst chips out of a bunker during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Manchester Valley's Tyler Bruns tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) County golf tournament Westminster's Evan Appleby tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement