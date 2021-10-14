xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Carroll County Golf Tournament | PHOTOS

Westminster's Riley Smith tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Oct 14, 2021
Images from the 2021Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Jenniger Sorkin tees off on the seventh hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
South Carroll's Chase Loden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Micah Ozgar watches his tee shot on the tenth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Winters Mill's Gianni Serafin tees off on the seventh hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
South Carroll's Michael Valerio tees off on the sixth hole as, from left, Ryan Durburow, Jennifer Sorkin and Drew Byrd look on during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Spencer Trump tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Ryan Durburow chips onto the fifth green during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Jack Davidson tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Winters Mill's Tyler Kimble tees off on the tenth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Drew Byrd tees off on the fifth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Brody Comer watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Jennifer Sorkin lines up a putt on the fourth green during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Jennifer Sorkin watches her hit on the fifth fairway during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century's Ryan Durburow tees off on the sixth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Winters Mill's James Morely tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Liberty's Carter Nimorwicz putts on the ninth green during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Riley Smith tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Parker Bopst chips out of a bunker during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Manchester Valley's Tyler Bruns tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Westminster's Evan Appleby tees off on the eighth hole during the Carroll County Golf Championship Tournament at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
