Liberty teammates celebrate their 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Baseball: Liberty vs. Century | PHOTOS

Images from the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Century's Jake Winkles slides into second ahead of the tag of Liberty's Joseph Glass in the first inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Century's Tyler Dinicola tags out Liberty's Spencer Trump at second in the first inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Century's Ryan Von Stein pitches in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Century's John Kasten pitches in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty's Derek Goff slides home as Century catcher R.J. Branch waits for the throw in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Libertypitcher Dominic Diblasi delivers in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty pitcher Dominic Diblasi delivers in the first inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty's Anthony Zombro bats in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty's Joseph Glass reacts after turning a double play in the delivers in the fourth inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty's Joseph Glass slides home to score in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty teammates celebrate with Trevor Coombs after he scored in the second inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Century catcher R.J. Branch tags out Liberty's Derek Goff in the fourth inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

Liberty's Dominic Diblasi bats in the fourth inning of the Lions' 15-2 win over Century in their Class 2A regional championship game in Eldersburg Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Dylan Slagle, Dylan Slagle/Dylan Slagle)

