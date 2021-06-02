(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Baseball: Century vs. Winters Mill | PHOTOS By Dylan Slagle Jun 01, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Century pitcher Ethan Durborow throws a perfect game in the Knights' 8-0 win over the Falcons in Eldersburg Tuesday. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Century pitcher Ethan Durborow, second from left, celebrates with, from left, Blake Speiden, RJ Branch, Colin Perrier and Nolan Wise after he pitched a perfect game in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Century pitcher Ethan Durborow delivers in the seventh inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Winters Mill outfielder Brady Tejada is unable to make the catch on Owen Roach's RBI single in fifth inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Century pitcher Ethan Durborow reacts after getting the third out of the sixth inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Century sophomore Owen Roach watches his RBI single in fifth inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Winters Mill junior James Morley pitches in the seventh inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Century vs. Winters Mill Century pitcher Ethan Durborow winds up in the sixth inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement