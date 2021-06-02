xml:space="preserve">
Baseball: Century vs. Winters Mill | PHOTOS

Century pitcher Ethan Durborow, second from left, celebrates with, from left, Blake Speiden, RJ Branch, Colin Perrier and Nolan Wise after he pitched a perfect game in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

By
Jun 01, 2021
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow throws a perfect game in the Knights' 8-0 win over the Falcons in Eldersburg Tuesday.
(Dylan Slagle)
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow, second from left, celebrates with, from left, Blake Speiden, RJ Branch, Colin Perrier and Nolan Wise after he pitched a perfect game in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow delivers in the seventh inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow delivers in the seventh inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Winters Mill outfielder Brady Tejada is unable to make the catch on Owen Roach's RBI single in fifth inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Winters Mill outfielder Brady Tejada is unable to make the catch on Owen Roach's RBI single in fifth inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow reacts after getting the third out of the sixth inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow reacts after getting the third out of the sixth inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century sophomore Owen Roach watches his RBI single in fifth inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Century sophomore Owen Roach watches his RBI single in fifth inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Winters Mill junior James Morley pitches in the seventh inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Winters Mill junior James Morley pitches in the seventh inning of the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow winds up in the sixth inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Century pitcher Ethan Durborow winds up in the sixth inning of in the Knights' 8-0 win over Winters Mill in Eldersburg Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
