Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Cross country 2A West Regionals Oct 31, 2019 | 5:11 PM Images from the 2A West Regional Cross Country Championships at Liberty High School Thursday, October 31, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Field Hockey: Liberty vs. South Carroll Advertisement Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County High School Sports Field hockey: Century vs. Manchester Valley Images from the Knights' win over the Mavericks at Western Regional Park in Woodbine Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Field Hockey: South Carroll vs Winters Mill Field Hockey: South Carroll vs Winters Mill South Carroll vs Century Boys Soccer 2019 Carroll County Cheerleading Championships Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Girls soccer: Liberty vs. Century Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Century Advertisement